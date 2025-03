A Salina woman’s motorcycle is missing after it was stolen from a home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Tuesday, March 4th a 46-year old female reported her motorcycle was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of S. 4th.

Allegedly, sometime yesterday between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm the victim’s 1974 black Harley Davidson went missing. It bears a KS tag, 60601.

The motorcycle is valued at $2,500. The investigation is ongoing.