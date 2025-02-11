Police Searching for Missing Vehicle

A vehicle is reported missing from an auto repair business.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday evening employees from Virg’s Auto Repair on 501 E. Pacific reported a burglary. They stated a back window was broken into and two vehicles were damaged in the lot. Allegedly, a white Lexus ES300 had the front bumper partially ripped off, along with a shattered headlight and a silver Chevy Avalanche showed a dent on the front driver’s side wheel.

Reportedly, an air soft pistol was stolen from an office inside the business and a gray 2020 Dodge Durango Pursuit was taken as well. Feldman stated the Dodge drove through a gate on the property of KDOT (1006 N. 3rd), which is nearby the auto repair business.

The Dodge bears a KS tag 548RSJ and is valued at $16,000. Police report the Dodge was last seen in the McPherson area.

The investigation is on-going and a possible suspect has been identified.