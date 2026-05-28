Police Respond to Possible “Swatting” Call

Salina Police are investigating what is believed to be a “swatting” call.

According to the Salina Police Department, at about 8:20 Wednesday night dispatch received a call of a possible kidnapping where armed individuals had entered a residence in 1400 block of Glenshire. Officers believed the call was a possible “Swatting” call.

Officers made contact with the occupants of the residence and determined very quickly the call was false.

The occupants of the residence indicated they were not having any issues with anyone.

The case is still under investigation.