Police Officers Entitled to Qualified Immunity in Civil Lawsuit

Seven Wichita police officers are entitled to qualified immunity in a civil lawsuit over the in-custody death of a teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Cedric Lofton became unresponsive while being restrained following an altercation at a Wichita juvenile center on September 21st, 2021, and he died at a hospital two days later.

A federal judge ruled this week that seven officers were entitled to qualified immunity, and he dismissed claims of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.