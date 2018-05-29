Police: More Arrests Coming after Burglary

KSAL StaffMay 29, 2018

Three Salina teens were taken into custody on Friday in connection to the theft of a number of rifles and shotguns from a home in the 1300 block of E. Minneapolis.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 17-year-old Curtis Frisbie, Tyler Whitaker, 15 and Raul Guillen-Garcia, 15, were arrested on charges that could include burglary and theft after allegedly removing 4 rifles, 4 shotguns and 4 BB rifles from the house sometime between May 18 and May 24.

Police say the group also left the door open on a storage freezer, spoiling $1,000 in meat.

The investigation began when a neighbor noticed a window was left open at the home of a couple who was on vacation.

Sergeant Feldman says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

Loss in the case is listed at over $2,400.

None of the firearms have been recovered.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Saline County Sheriff truck Kansas News

Candle Blamed for Falun Fire

A candle left burning in the kitchen was the cause of a fire that caused extensive smoke damage at a...

May 29, 2018 Comments

Police: More Arrests Coming after B...

Kansas News

May 29, 2018

VIDEO: Bittersweet Day For the Sout...

Top News

May 29, 2018

Fatal UTV Crash

Top News

May 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Sheriff truck
Candle Blamed for Falun F...
May 29, 2018Comments
Police: More Arrests Comi...
May 29, 2018Comments
8th Medallion Quest Clue ...
May 29, 2018Comments
Swimmer Drowns at Milford...
May 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH