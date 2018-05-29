Police: More Arrests Coming after Burglary

Three Salina teens were taken into custody on Friday in connection to the theft of a number of rifles and shotguns from a home in the 1300 block of E. Minneapolis.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 17-year-old Curtis Frisbie, Tyler Whitaker, 15 and Raul Guillen-Garcia, 15, were arrested on charges that could include burglary and theft after allegedly removing 4 rifles, 4 shotguns and 4 BB rifles from the house sometime between May 18 and May 24.

Police say the group also left the door open on a storage freezer, spoiling $1,000 in meat.

The investigation began when a neighbor noticed a window was left open at the home of a couple who was on vacation.

Sergeant Feldman says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

Loss in the case is listed at over $2,400.

None of the firearms have been recovered.