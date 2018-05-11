Police Memorial Service Planned

The United States Congress and President of the United States have designated Tuesday, May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police week.

The City of Salina honors the valor, service, and sacrifice of its peace officers and those of other agencies locally and nationwide. Four Salina officers have given their lives in the line of duty; these heroes and their end of watch dates are as follows:

Officer John Stonebraker – 02/12/1917

Officer Tom Carson – 11/29/1920

Officer Olney E. Eaton – 05/31/1942

Officer Jerry R. Ivey – 06/13/1975

The public is invited to attend the 2018 Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 8 a.m. in Jerry Ivey Park, 2465 Edward Street.

In the event there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at First Southern Baptist Church, located at 2401 S. Ohio in Salina.

Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the ceremony.