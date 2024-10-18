Police Looking for Driver after Pursuit

Salina Police are looking for a driver who ran a stop sign and then proceeded to lead cops on a car chase.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells News that around 1:15pm on Thursday, an officer observed a purple, Mitsubishi Lancer run a stop sign at the intersection of Elm and Oakdale. The driver then sped away.

Police say the male suspect jumped out of the running car in the 300 block of Columbia and ran away as the vehicle crashed through a garage door and struck a vehicle inside. Damage is estimated at $1,500.

Police say the man is a known suspect and are actively looking for him.