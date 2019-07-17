Salina, KS

Police Looking For Car Thief

Jeremy BohnJuly 17, 2019

Salina Police have a potential suspect in mind in a car theft.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol witnessed a white 2008 Ford Taurus driving erratically in the area of 8th and Woodland at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer noticed that the driver also appeared to be traveling faster than the 30 mph posted speed limit.

The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle and make a stop, however, was too far back and lost sight of it.

A few minutes later, the officer found the vehicle abandoned in the alley-way and backyard of 605 W. Grand. The car did not belong to the owners of that property, however, the officer noticed a white male subject walking in the area.

Police later learned that the vehicle belongs to 23-year-old Brittany Thompson, Salina. She had dropped it off at a friend’s home earlier in the day so they could work on the car. Later, the friends saw that the vehicle was gone and called Thompson to confirm if she had picked it up. However, she had not.

The car, which is valued at $2,000, has been recovered. Police have a possible suspect.

