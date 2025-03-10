Police Looking for Car Thief

A car chase that began with a couple of missed stop signs ends with the arrest of two passengers and the search for the driver of a stolen car.

According to Salina Police Captain Mike Miller, early Saturday morning around 3am, a patrol officer observed a passenger car run though two stop signs in the 600 block of Grand Avenue.

Police say the driver of the Chrysler 300 sped away – leading authorities on a 10-minute chase that ended in the 400 block of Jupiter after the two front tires blew out. The driver fled on foot while police arrested two male passengers who stayed in the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man from Salina and the 22-year-old man from Bennington were both charged with interference with law enforcement.

Police contacted the owner of the vehicle on Winona Street and say the driver is a known suspect.