Police Log 9-12-18

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for a business burglary.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the burglary happened between Sept. 10 at 11:25 p.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Charlie Heath Salvage, 2640 W. Old 40.

$300 of damage was done to the door to gain entry and $13 of cash was stolen from the register.

Salina Police responded to a damage to property case where the Country Seasons Boutique, 201 S. 5th, reported BB-gun damage to a window.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney says that the very large window sustained what appeared to be a BB-hole in the northwest corner of the building and would have happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The business is reporting $1,000 worth of damage.