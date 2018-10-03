Salina, KS

Police Log 10-3-18

Jeremy BohnOctober 3, 2018

Salina police are investigating a couple of burglaries that aren’t connected.

The first attempted burglary occurred on Monday, Oct. 1 between 3:05 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. at Construction Rental Incorporated, 515 N. Broadway.

The suspects cut a chain link fence and attempted to steal a Bobcat Auger Driver with a dolly, however, the machinery was too heavy and the suspects left empty handed.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester says the auger is valued at $1,950 and sustained no damage.  Damage to the fence is estimated at $200. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the business.

 

 

The second burglary occurred on Tuesday at 500 E. Crawford at 4:30 p.m.

The suspect kicked in the door to the apartment, owned by Windsor Apartments, and ransacked the apartment.

Multiple items were stolen including a TV, X-Box 1, multiple shoes and clothes, as well as some other items.

Forrester says the loss is listed at $2,000 with $20 of damage done to the front door. There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

