Police Log: 1-11-21

Three separate incidents are being investigated by authorities in Saline County.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is again investigating another vehicle burglary–this time from the community of Brookville. The victim says that someone entered her unlocked vehicle between Thursday evening and Friday morning. They stole a Ruger .22 pistol from the glove box and leather purse from inside of the car. The purse had two Vanderbilt’s gift cards, a gold wedding ring and a flashlight. Total loss is $680.

Salina Police are looking for a light gray truck that reportedly drove through freshly laid concrete. The incident occurred at 2:55 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Arnold Ave. and Jumper Rd. A light gray Ford F-250 or F-150 drove around the barricades of the construction area and drove through the concrete–causing it to have to be redone. The truck was last seen driving east on Schilling. The City of Salina and T&R Dirt, 1334 N. Ohio St., report a combined $15,000 loss.

Numerous items are stolen from vehicles inside of a storage bay. Salina Police say the burglary occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning from the 600 block of S. Broadway Blvd. The suspects gained entry by taking apart the metal siding. They then broke out windows in three vehicles that were stored inside. Stolen is a large amount of coins, a Harley Davidson Leather jacket, HD leather gloves, a snap on tool set, an undisclosed amount of US currency and several cell phones. Total loss–including damage to the property–is $6,400.