Police Investigating Street Fight

Authorities are investigating a Salina street fight that may have involved some 20 to 30 participants.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 1600 block of Beverly on Sunday night around 8:40pm to the report of a large group of people fighting each other with bats, sticks and garden tools like a metal hoe and a pick axe.

Police report one man suffered a contusion to the head after being hit by a beer bottle during the fracas.

Captain Villanueva says the street fight stemmed from an altercation at a birthday celebration held at the 4-H building the night before.

Police are reviewing neighborhood video and so far have made no arrests. The injured man was treated by EMS at the scene.