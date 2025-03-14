Police Investigating Dispute at Apartment Complex

Authorities are investigating a dispute that took place at a Salina apartment complex.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News on March 14th around noon, a woman reported a male suspect kicked down her front door at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Hageman. Allegedly, the suspect had a gun in his hand and told the woman he was looking for a man who lives in the apartment.

Police say the suspect was upset with the man he was looking for over a property issue. Shortly after, a neighbor who lives in the complex came over to help the woman calm the suspect down. The suspect then left the scene.

Captain Miller said everyone involved is acquainted, including the man who the suspect was looking for.

The investigation is ongoing.