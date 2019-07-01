Police Investigate Drive By Shooting

A drive by shooting around 2:30 AM on the 29th is currently under investigation.

According to Paul Forrester, Captain at the Salina Police Department:

Officers were dispatched to the area of Osage Ave. after there was a report of multiple gunshots. Officers patrolled the area but didn’t see anything out of the ordinary. Later, shortly after 9:00 they recieved a phone call from Kavelle Gordon a 31 year-old that lives in the 800 block of Osage. He discovered three bullet holes in his property.

According to Gordon, he was asleep in his home when he heard 3-4 gunshots. He got out of bed and looked around but didn’t see anything suspicious. There was allegedly a vehicle stopped at the stop sign at the end of the block but that was all he noticed. Gordon returned to sleep but when he woke up around 9:00 AM and went outside he discovered a bullet hole in his mailbox, the trunk of his vehicle, and the overhead garage door. When police arrived they located another bullet in the side of his home, making 4 total bullets located.

There are no suspects at this time. No one was reported injured. This case is currently under investigation by the Salina Police Department.