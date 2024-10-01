Police Interview Teens About a School Shooting Threat

Salina Police interviewed two teenagers on separate occasions about a social media post that warned about a school shooting threat.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday at 6:00 pm, an adult female reported to authorities a 17-year old male posted a Snapchat message warning people about a school shooting threat. Feldman says the female and the 17-year old boy are acquaintances.

Authorities interviewed the 17-year old boy and he said, while he was leaving the parking of Salina South High School in his car with his windows down, he heard someone comment “I do not like this place I am going to shoot it up.” The 17-year old boy told police he thinks a schoolmate that he knows made the comment.

Police then, went to the student’s house who allegedly made the threat and interviewed him along with his parents. The student told authorities it was from a Snapchat post from 4 years ago. Feldman says there was not enough evidence to pursue charges in the case.

Authorities notified South High at 7:00 pm about the threat and investigation. There were no issues this morning as officers patrolled the school while classes occurred.