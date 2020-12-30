Police Equipment Stolen From Unlocked Car

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after numerous police equipment is stolen from the personal vehicle of a Salina Police Department officer.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the vehicle burglary occurred in the 100 block of W. Main St., Kipp, Kan., between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a ballistic vest, a taser, body camera, portable radio, Glock .9mm hand gun, flashlight, SPD badge, 52 rounds of .9mm ammunition, OC spray and asp, emergency tourniquet and belt holder, black duty belt, a knife that’s black and blue in color that says “Police” on the blade, handcuff pouch and magazine pouch. All of the items are property of the Salina Police Department.

The vehicle is a personal vehicle owned by the SPD officer. It is not affiliated with the Salina Police Department.

Total loss is $5,036.

Meanwhile, two more unlocked vehicles were broken in to in Kipp overnight, as well as one parked in front of a rural Kipp residence. KSAL News will report more from the vehicle burglaries when information becomes available.