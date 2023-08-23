Police Chase Called Off

A Salina police officer calls off a high speed pursuit for safety concerns.
According to Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Highland after noticing a defective tag light.
Police say the driver of a Ford Focus pulled to a brief stop, then sped away reaching speeds of 65-mph.
The chase was called off about 12:46am near E. Cloud.
Officers followed up with the registered owner of the Ford as they search for the driver.