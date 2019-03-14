Police Catch Man After Foot Chase

A Salina man was arrested following an incident involving a foot chase.

According to Salina Police, at 4:20 pm Wednesday an officer on routine patrol observed Donald Bolin (25) of Salina walking in the 1600 block of S 9th street. The officer checked him for warrants and tried to make contact.

Bolin bolted. As he ran across 9th St. Bolin was almost struck by a vehicle. The officer lost sight of him, but was informed by a citizen, they had observed the suspect running in the ally between W. Kirwin and W. Jewel. The officer found Bolin in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of W. Jewel and the chase continued. Bolin was running northbound in the 1200 block of S. Santa Fe when other officers arrived on scene and Bolin was taken into custody.

In a related case.

On Tuesday, March 12th police were dispatched to a vacant home on S 11th st. to look into someone possibly trespassing. A neighbor saw the subject smoking a cigarette inside the home. When police arrived, no one was inside. The daughter of the homeowner reported the spare key to the home, typically kept inside the mailbox, was missing.

Wednesday, March 13th neighbors called the police again. At 3:55 pm the same man, suspected to be Donald Bolin, was sitting on the front porch. When police arrived he was gone.

Later on the 13th when Bolin was taken into custody the missing key was found in his possession.

Bolin will be charged with his warrants, obstruction, improper pedestrian crossing, and possession of stolen property.