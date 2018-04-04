Salina, KS

Police Capture Man who had Escaped Custody at Hospital

KSAL StaffApril 4, 2018

A Salina man is finally behind bars after he had been hospitalized when he fell through his ex-girlfriend’s roof last week, however, then escaping custody at the hospital before authorities were able to capture him later Tuesday night.

25-year-old Tyler Berkamp had been in the hospital since he sustained injuries after he fell out of the ceiling in his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 700 block of Cherokee last week.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that while Berkamp was recovering from his injuries in the hospital,  he made several calls to his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday.

Berkamp was supposed to have no contact with the victim because he had been served a protection from abuse order back on March 29.

Law enforcement then received word at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday that Berkamp had walked away from the hospital and was on the loose. By the time officers arrived, they were unable to locate Berkamp.

Forrester says that later in the day, at 4 p.m., officers where called to the 400 block of S. 9th St. where the home owner was gone between 7:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. When she returned home, she found a Salina Regional Health Center medical gown on her bed as well as clothing and other items in the room disturbed.

Then, at 5:40 p.m., police received a call about Berkamp having a medical emergency at 230 S. Phillips. He was then transported back to the hospital before being released and subsequently arrested.

When Berkamp was taken in to custody, he was wearing Nike tennis shoes and a Nike T-Shirt that belonged to the victim of the home in the 400 block of S. 9th.

Berkamp has been charged with four-counts of violation of protection from abuse order, stalking, burglary and theft, on top of the charges he accumulated last week in the home invasion of the ex-girlfriend.

 

