Police Ask For Public’s Help in ATM Crime

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in finding thieves who broke into the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, dragged an ATM outside, and broke it open and stole the cash from inside. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to police, between September 16th at 6:20 PM to September 17th, 5:25 AM, unknown persons entered the Tony’s Pizza Event Center located at 800 The Midway, Salina, and removed a Sunflower Bank ATM. They later destroyed the ATM and removed the contents.

The suspects apparently threw a brick through a southern window of the main lobby to gain access.

Area surveillance systems are being checked for the suspect. With the value of the destroyed ATM machine, the costs of the damage to the facility, and theft of the ATM money, the total loss overall is $31,460.00.

Salina Police are seeking information on the suspect(s) identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.