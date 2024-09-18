Poachers Target Waterfowl

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens are investigating poaching cases involving waterfowl.

According to the organization, not all aquatic birds are classified as waterfowl.

During the Low Plains Teal season opener on Saturday multiple hunters were cited for shooting at, killing, and leaving behind American White Pelicans. All charges are pending.

Kansas Game Wardens remind everyone it is the hunter’s responsibility to know the difference between game species and those that are federally protected. The agency also thank those citizens out there that report violations as they happen. Their officers can’t be everywhere all the time, and they appreciate any information that can be provided.

For more information on migratory bird seasons, limits, and huntable species, see pages 28 through 33 in the 2024-2025 Kansas Hunting & Fur harvesting Regulations Summary.