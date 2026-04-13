Plein Air Painting Event Planned

The Arts Council of Dickinson County and the Historic Seelye Mansion invite the public to enjoy an afternoon of creativity during Painting on the Patio, a plein air painting experience set in the beautiful gardens of the Seelye Mansion.

According to the Arts Council, the event will take place Saturday, April 25, beginning with light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists and instructors at 3:30 p.m. Painting instruction will begin at 4:00 p.m., where participants will be guided step by step in creating a landscape inspired by the Seelye Mansion’s scenic patio and pond. The setting features the charming footbridge, waterfall, willow tree, and other garden details that make the mansion grounds a favorite Abilene landmark.

Plein air painting, from the French term meaning “open air,” is the practice of painting outdoors on site to capture natural light, atmosphere, and color.

Reservations are required by April 18. The cost is $40 per person, which includes light refreshments and all painting supplies.

To reserve a spot, contact the Seelye Mansion at 785-263-1084.