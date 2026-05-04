Pledge Supports Teacher Education Initiatives

Credit Union of America, a newly opened financial institution in Hays, is partnering with Fort Hays State University’s College of Education through a $90,000, three-year commitment designed to support future educators and strengthen teacher preparation programs.

The four-part gift will fund key initiatives within the College of Education, including a cooperating teacher fund, a teacher pinning ceremony, new teacher boxes, and licensure fee support for students preparing to enter the profession. The partnership marks the College of Education’s first time securing a corporate sponsor.

The collaboration began even before Credit Union of America broke ground on its new Hays location at 2500 Vine Street.

“They approached us and said they wanted to help, so we shared our wish list,” said Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education. “To me, it shows their commitment to being a good community partner, especially for education.”

A portion of the gift will directly offset the cost of teacher licensure. Students seeking licensure can face up to $500 in fees, in addition to testing and background check expenses, prior to graduation. Through this partnership, Credit Union of America will provide twenty-six $300 scholarships per year to remove this barrier for students with the greatest financial need.

“That will be very useful,” Adams said. “This support allows us to put into action ideas we’ve long discussed – building respect and honoring the teaching profession while better serving the needs of our future educators.”

Another component of the initiative is the creation of “new teacher boxes” that will provide essential classroom supplies, such as paper, pens, and sticky notes – items that new teachers often purchase out of pocket. Credit Union partners with “Project Teacher” for these boxes. Project Teacher is the only free teacher resource center in Kansas.

“It has the things you don’t think about needing, things we often take for granted,” Adams said.

The agreement also supports events and recognition efforts, including a teacher pinning ceremony, a graduate reception, with College of Education stoles, and opportunities to recognize outstanding educators at athletic events.

Bradley Dyer, Jr. of Credit Union of America said the partnership reflects the organization’s longstanding connection to education.

“To understand our relationship with educators, you have to go back to our history,” Dyer said. “We were founded in 1935 by a science teacher as the Wichita City Teachers Credit Union to provide financial stability for educators.”

Since expanding its charter in 1974 to serve the broader community, the organization has remained committed to supporting education in meaningful ways.

“We don’t necessarily want to put our name on buildings,” Dyer said. “We want to have a real-life impact on individuals and their families. Educators need as much support as they can get, and Fort Hays State is a prolific producer of teachers. We wanted to create something meaningful that will have a lasting impact on students and build a strong partnership.”

Dyer noted that the cooperating teacher fund, supporting the experienced educators who mentor student teachers, was a particularly important component of the agreement.

“I recognize how valuable that is,” he said. “This was something we knew mattered deeply to the college.”

Adams agreed that providing support for the College of Education’s cooperating teacher fund was a key part of the agreement.

“Our program doesn’t exist in a vacuum,” Adams said. “The funds will help us maintain the quality of those teachers and better recognize the effort they put into working with our candidates during student teaching and internship experiences.”

Dyer said CUA looks forward to working closely with Fort Hays State and to positively impacting future educators.

“We come to work every day inspired to make a difference in our members’ lives,” Dyer said. “Supporting Fort Hays State and the students who will go on to educate children across Kansas is one way we live out that commitment. This is a good time to stand up and support one of the most important professions in our state and our country, our educators.”

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Photo: Frank Shoffner, President/CEO of Credit Union of America, speaks to attendees during Monday morning’s partnership announcement.