Pledge Now, Give Later

The Greater Salina Community Foundation has kicked off a community wide giving opportunity to raise funds for local nonprofits through the Give Back 5 Community Giving Pledge Campaign.

Jessica Martin, President and Executive Director tells KSAL News the program is helping a new generation think about the impact they can make.

The campaign challenges individuals to commit to donating at least 5% of their retirement or other investment accounts to local nonprofits by designating nonprofits as a charitable beneficiary.

The program allows donors to designate their money directly to charity to be used by the charity immediately, or to a fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation that will provide the charity with annual long-term support.