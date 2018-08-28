Salina, KS

Plea in Ellsworth County 471 Pound Marijuana Case

KSAL StaffAugust 28, 2018

A man who was arrested with 471 pounds of marijuana in his van pleaded guilty today to drug trafficking.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office, 41-year-old Mark Berg of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to court documents, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper noticed the van and two other vehicles traveling with it on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County. Although one of the escort vehicles attempted to distract him, the trooper stopped the minivan Berg was driving. Berg told the trooper he had been in Las Vegas and had driven through Denver on his way home to Minnesota. After a drug dog sniffed the vehicle, investigators searched the van and found the marijuana.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 19. He faces a penalty of up to 40 years in federal prison.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

