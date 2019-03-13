Playground Project Gets Boost

A project to fund an all inclusive playground gets a boost.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, the “All-In, Let’s Play” capital campaign to construct a new inclusive playground at the northeast corner of Fourth and Center streets in central Salina, has received a $5,000 grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, Logan.

The $1.246 million project will create an environment where those with diverse abilities, needs, ages and interests can be included in the activities. To date, an asphalt base for a quarter-mile trail that winds around the park, a new sidewalk and various landscaping features have been added to the park.

Construction of the playground has been held up by winter weather, but completion is planned for late spring.

Inclusive playgrounds create an environment where those with diverse abilities, needs, ages and interests can be included in the activities. Aside from an inclusive playground at Coronado Elementary School, there are no other playgrounds located in Salina specifically designed for those with disabilities.

The 3.3 acre site already owned by the Foundation ties in well with downtown redevelopment and Smoky Hill River renewal efforts already underway. The property will be owned and maintained by the Foundation and open to the public once completed.

The play area will include many traditional favorites such as slides, swings and jungle gyms all adapted for children with special needs. It also will include a unique piece of equipment called the Yalp Sona, which features a large orange arch that issues visual and auditory commands for children to play a variety of interactive games.

The project also includes a quarter-mile, rubberized running and walking trail that will wind around the park allowing adults to see their children anywhere on the playground. Other adult-friendly fitness structures, landscaping, parking and lighting are included in the design.

If you would like to support the “All-In, Let’s Play” campaign, contact the Salina Regional Health Foundation for more information by calling (785) 452-6088.