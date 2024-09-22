Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Salina

A commercial aircraft headed from New York to California carrying 130 people made an emergency landing in Salina Saturday night.

KSN TV reports that JetBlue Airways Flight 1189 departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York just before 4 p.m. ET.

According to JetBlue, during the flight, pilots received an alert that there may be smoke in the cargo hold area. The captain declare an in-air emergency and rapidly diverted to Salina Regional Airport.

The Salina Airport Authority (SAA) ARFF personnel and the Salina Fire Department were notified at 6:20 p.m.

The plane landed safely and without incident at Salina Regional Airport around 6:30 p.m.

No evidence of smoke or fire was found. There were no injuries.

JetBlue does not service Salina Regional Airport, so passengers had to wait for another plane to arrive so they could continue their flight. The plane departed just after 3 a.m. Sunday and landed just after 3:45 a.m. PT at San Diego International Airport.

Photo via KSN provided by Seth Odell, who was on JetBlue Airways Flight 1189.