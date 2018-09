A pilot was able to walk away without injuries following an emergency landing near Abilene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 77-year-old John Wolesky of Solomon was piloting a Piper fixed wing airplane. He was forced to make an emergency landing in the northwest area of Abilene at 1001 North Van Buren when the aircraft ran out of fuel.

The incident happened at around 1:30 in the afternoon Wednesday. There were no injuries.