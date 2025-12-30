Plan for Holiday Safety on Roads

Law enforcement agencies across the Kansas are warning about the dangers of drunk driving ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

The message comes just days after a suspected drunk driving crash claimed the lives of two men in Wichita.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 34 people in the U.S. die every day in drunk driving crashes.

Here are some tips to enjoying the holiday responsibly:

Never drive or ride with someone who is impaired or drowsy.

If you plan to consume alcohol, have a plan in place before you go. Know what you’ll do for a ride home, whether it is a ride service, public transportation, a designated driver or finding a place to stay. If you do consume alcohol: Give someone your keys. Don’t drink to impairment. Don’t drink on an empty stomach. Take the night off and serve as a designated driver for others.

Have an emergency kit in your vehicle and your phone charged in case of car trouble.

If you need help on a Kansas highway, call *47 for the Kansas Highway Patrol or call *KTA (*582) for the Kansas Turnpike Authority.