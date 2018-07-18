Pittsburg Man Duped Out of Money in Salina

A man from Pittsburg, Kan. was duped out of thousands of dollars at a Salina truck stop on Tuesday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 59-year-old Pittsburg man David Lowder was fueling up his RV at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. 9th St.

Lowder was approached by a white male subject who claimed that another truck driver had won the lottery and was giving away $100 bills. The subject then showed the victim the alleged money he had won.

The subject showed Lowder to another area in the parking lot where 10-15 other men were standing around playing a card game.

Lowder says that one of the people playing the game asked him to pick a card. When he did so, he was told that he had won $200. Lowder then attempted to leave the game when he was told to again pick another card, which resulted in him winning another $200.

The subject was about hand Lowder his winnings, however, wanted the victim to prove that he had money willing to gamble. Lowder pulled money out of his wallet to show the subject when another subject distracted Lowder by poking him in the side of the ribs. The original subject grabbed his wallet and ran away.

Lowder describes the suspects’ vehicles as a possible black Chevy Traverse with either Missouri or Colorado license plates, a black Infinity Q-35 and dark colored Dodge Grand Caravan.

Forrester says that authorities were told that the exact same scheme happened in Colby, Kan. later in the day.

Lowder is out $2,000.