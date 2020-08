KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández and left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy have been added to the alternate site camp, part of the club’s 60-man roster.

Hernández, 23, pitched at three different minor league levels with the organization last year and was added to the 40-man roster last November.

Lacy, 21, was Kansas City’s first selection (4th overall) in this year’s First-Year Player Draft out of Texas A&M University.