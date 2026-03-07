“Pioneer Patriots” at the Temple

A display which highlights eight notable Kansans from across the Sunﬂower State, including President Dwight D. Eisenhower of Abilene and wartime journalist/correspondent Peggy Hull Deuell from nearby Bennington is at the Temple through Tuesday of next week, and open to all.

The “Kansas Pioneer Patriots,” is a 10-panel traveling exhibit presented by KSDAR (Kansas Society of Daughters of the American Revolution) and the Salina-based Mary Wade Strother chapter.

“We are proud to be a host community for this enlightening exhibit,” says Mary Wade Strother chapter Regent, Kathy Laﬂen. “From celebrated Kansans like Ike to less well-known but equally impactful influencers who helped shaped Kansas across generations, there is much to learn from “Kansas Pioneer Patriots.”

Other notables featured in “Kansas Pioneer Patriots” include aviation-industry executive Olive Ann Beech, frontiersman Charles Jesse “Buﬀalo” Jones, Potawatomi tribal chief Minnie Evans and aviator Amelia Earhart.

The exhibit is in the main lobby of The Temple Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday, March 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Kansas Pioneer Patriots” is an America 250 educational outreach- as part of the U.S. yearlong, national celebration of its 250th anniversary.

This Kansas-focused traveling exhibit comes alongside “Declaration 1776,” presented by Humanities Kansas at Kansas Wesleyan University through early March, and “Americans” from the Smithsonian, open Feb 28 through April 4 at the Smoky Hill Museum.