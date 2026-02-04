Pink Floyd Extravaganza Coming to Salina

A Pink Floyd extravaganza is coming to Salina. Floyd Nation, known for delivering an immersive experience that mirrors the sound and “feel” of the legendary rock group, is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, some call it a homage, others call it theatre and most say if you close your eyes you’ll swear you’re listening to Pink Floyd themselves. Floyd Nation invites you to experience the magic and nostalgia of one of history’s greatest rock bands in an unforgettable musical evening. This ensemble of seasoned musicians recreates, for audiences worldwide, the sonic tapestry that defined the original band’s timeless legacy.

Attending a Floyd Nation concert is so much more than listening to live music and watching a light show. This group delivers an authentic experience connecting them to their fans on a deep and soulful level. Some call it theater, others call it brilliant, and most say if you close your eyes you’ll swear you’re listening to Pink Floyd themselves.

Composed of a group of US-based musicians who are true fans of the music, Floyd Nation strives to carefully re-create the music, and more importantly the “feel” of Pink Floyd. They then deliver it with an impactful and highly personal experience.

Their concerts span a vast collection of albums such as The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, Meddle and The Division Bell.

Floyd Nation embodies the art, legacy and spirit of Pink Floyd that conveys a deep respect for the music created by one of the most awe-inspiring bands to ever take the world stage.

When you attend one of Floyd Nation’s live performances you’ll be immersed in sound, lights, and lasers. You’ll quickly develop an emotional connection to the group as they take you on an epic journey, bringing back your best memories of the greatest music ever created.

Floyd Nation will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, March 20th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.