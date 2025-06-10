Pilots Ready For Air Race Classic

Forty-three teams, including a K-State Salina entry, will take to the sky next week when the 48th Air Race Classic launches.

The teams consist of 96 women pilots from across the United States. They will take off Tuesday, June 17 from Fairhope, Alabama, for a 2,426-mile national competition that ends Friday, June 20 in Spokane, Washington. Along the way it will make a stop in nine states, including a stop in McPherson, Kansas. Each stop presents an opportunity for pilots to showcase their skills with high-speed flybys, and serve as an opportunity for fuel and rest.

According to event organizers, from seasoned veterans to fresh-faced competitors, teams of at least two women pilots will take flight, each with their own strategy to conquer the challenging course. With planes departing Fairhope, AL, at staggered intervals of 30 seconds, the sky will come alive with a symphony of piston engines roaring, painting a picture of determination and grit.

Teams consisting of at least two female pilots will complete the course, flying normally aspirated, piston-powered airplanes in visual flight conditions during daylight hours. To qualify for the race,

pilots, and copilots must have at least a private pilot certificate and a minimum of 100 hours as pilot-in-command; one of them must have at least 500 hours as pilot-in-command or a current

instrument rating. Teams may include additional female teammates, who must hold at least a student pilot certificate.

“The excitement is palpable as we prepare to mark the 96th anniversary of the Women’s Air Derby,” said Donna Harris, President of the Air Race Classic. “This isn’t just a race; it’s a celebration of women’s prowess in the skies and a testament to the indomitable spirit of aviation.”

The Air Race Classic isn’t just about speed—it’s about strategy and teamwork. A handicap speed system is in place, ensuring every team has an equal shot at victory, regardless of their aircraft’s speed. Because each plane receives a unique handicap, teams are racing to beat their own handicap speed, not against one another. Teams strategize to play the elements, holding out for better weather or seeking more favorable winds to beat their handicap by the greatest margin. It’s a true test of skill and ingenuity as pilots navigate the country, seeking the perfect crosscountry.

And the excitement doesn’t end until the final plane touches down in Spokane. Official standings are not determined until after the last team has crossed the finish line – the last arrival at the

Terminus may, in fact, be the winner.

To follow the racers along the race route: https://airraceclassic2025.maprogress.com/

Listen to the racers here: https://www.liveatc.net/search/?icao=arcl