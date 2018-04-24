UPDATE: Pilot Hurt in McPherson County Plane Crash

A 57-year-old pilot of a small airplane was injured when he crashed while trying to take off on a rural McPherson County road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shannon Scot from Alma was attempting to take off in a Maule M-5-235C airplane headed east on Smoky Valley Road. The plane hit a sign, lost control, and ended up in trees on the north side of the road.

Scot was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 1:40 in the afternoon Tuesday, a half-mile east of Roxbury just north of Smoky Valley Road.

