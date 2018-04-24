Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 45 °

UPDATE: Pilot Hurt in McPherson County Plane Crash

Todd PittengerApril 24, 2018

A 57-year-old pilot of a small airplane was injured when he crashed while trying to take off  on a rural McPherson County road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shannon Scot from Alma was attempting to take off in a Maule M-5-235C airplane headed east on Smoky Valley Road. The plane hit a sign, lost control, and ended up in trees on the north side of the road.

Scot was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 1:40 in the afternoon Tuesday, a half-mile east of Roxbury just north of Smoky Valley Road.

ORIGINAL: The pilot of a small airplane was injured when he crashed while trying to take off in rural McPherson County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the pilot was attempting to take off when the aircraft hit a sign and crashed into a tree line.

The pilot was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at around 2:00 in the afternoon Tuesday, east of Roxbury in McPherson County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Celebrating Salina Stadium

A new and improved Salina Stadium was unveiled Tuesday afternoon. Prior to the Salina Central vs ...

April 24, 2018 Comments

Morris Challenges Claeys Again for ...

Top News

April 24, 2018

UPDATE: Pilot Hurt in McPherson Cou...

Kansas News

April 24, 2018

Governor Creates Task Force in Sali...

Kansas News

April 24, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

UPDATE: Pilot Hurt in McP...
April 24, 2018Comments
Governor Creates Task For...
April 24, 2018Comments
Salina Man Jailed After S...
April 24, 2018Comments
Homeless Man Assaults Off...
April 24, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH