Volunteer Chainsaw Crews Continue Cleanup

Volunteer debris cleanup and chainsaw crews are continuing work across Saline County following the severe weather that moved through the area late Monday.

According to Saline County Emergency Management, residents may notice that crews are working at one property while another nearby property is still waiting. Work assignments are based on when a request was received, the type of damage reported, and whether there are higher safety concerns at another location. Because of this, residents may be assigned to a different volunteer group than their neighbors.

“This cleanup is going to take time,” said Michelle Weis, director of Saline County Emergency Management. “These are volunteer teams, and they are working as quickly and safely as they can. We know people are ready to get debris cleaned up, and we appreciate everyone’s patience while crews work through the list.”

If you have requested chainsaw assistance and no longer need help, please call 785.833.7597 or 785.833.7593 to be removed from the list. This step might not seem like much to you, but it could be the difference in assistance times for someone else.

Please use caution around all cleanup crews to give workers room, keep children and pets away from cleanup areas, and do not approach active operations.

Volunteer groups assisting with cleanup currently include Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Team Rubicon, and Rising Ministries. Mennonite Disaster Service and Eight Days of Hope. Others are on the way. Volunteer groups wishing to assist in debris cleanup should contact Saline County Emergency Management at 785.825.6511 and check in for work assignments.