Promising Preliminary Project Salina Results

Preliminary results from the 2026 Project Salina effort are promising.

According to organizers so far in 2026 the Salina community has donated more than 18,000 food items and contributed over $105,000 in cash donations, with cash is still coming in.

While food donation totals were slightly lower than last year, the generosity shown through cash donations has been extraordinary. These incredible gifts have the Board absolutely thrilled.

Cash donations are just as vital as food donations because they provide local agencies with the flexibility to purchase needed items and continue serving families long after food donated in May have been exhausted. Thanks to the generosity of the community, these funds will help ensure agencies can meet ongoing needs and support those they serve for many months to come.

There is no deadline for cash donations, so if you have not yet delivered your contribution to the bank, there is still time. Click here for instructions on how to submit your cash donations.

If your business still has food items that need to be picked up, please email us at [email protected], and they will coordinate with a board member to collect the product and deliver it for distribution.

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Photo via Stryten Energy. Employees collected 15,845 boxes of macaroni and cheese for Project Salina. They greatly exceeded their goal of 5,000 boxes.