Inmate Escapes From Treatment

Another Saline County Jail inmate undergoing court ordered treatment has escaped.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office On May Phoenix Ryan Leonard, an inmate being held in the Saline County Jail, was taken to a treatment facility in Winfield and released to staff of a treatment center. This was per a Saline County District Court Order which was related to five separate Saline County District Court cases. As part of this agreement an electronic monitoring device was placed on Leonard.

On June 11t the Saline County Sheriff’s Office was notified Leonard had removed his electronic monitoring device and escaped from the treatment center. The monitoring device was located on Kansas Highway 360 near Winfield, however, Leonard was not found.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has completed an affidavit asking the Saline County District Attorney’s Office to charge Leonard with Aggravated Escape from Custody.

Leonard’s location is currently unknown.

Leonard is described as a white male, 30 years of age, 6’ tall, weighing 263 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing. If you know his whereabouts please call 911.