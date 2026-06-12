Card Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of several hundred dollars of trading cards. The case is the latest Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on Tuesday, May 26th , at about 11:15 AM, a male suspect entered Rebecca Janes’s, 115 N. Santa Fe. While in the store took approximately 30 trading cards without paying. The cards included Chicago Bears players and several Boomer Esiason cards.

Total loss is valued at about $600.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-13448.