Pilot Hurt in Helicopter Crash

Todd Pittenger
May 19, 2021

A pilot was injured when a helicopter used for agricultural aerial spraying crashed in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened as the helicopter was spraying a field in rural Grant County, south of Lakin. The helicopter struck a power line, became unstable, and crashed in a wheat field.

The pilot of the helicopter was transported to a hospital in Ulysses with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at 2:30. 16.9 miles south of City of Lakin and west of K 25 Highway.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

