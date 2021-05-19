Pilot Hurt in Helicopter Crash

A pilot was injured when a helicopter used for agricultural aerial spraying crashed in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened as the helicopter was spraying a field in rural Grant County, south of Lakin. The helicopter struck a power line, became unstable, and crashed in a wheat field.

The pilot of the helicopter was transported to a hospital in Ulysses with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at 2:30. 16.9 miles south of City of Lakin and west of K 25 Highway.