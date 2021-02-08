“Picnic” Screening Sold Out

A special screening of the 1958 movie “Picnic”, a portion of which was shot in and around the Salina area, is sold out.

According to the screening on Tuesday at the Art Center Cinema is part of their 1950s Film Series.

The Film Series, sponsored by Heritage Real Estate Advisors and the Ellsworth Independent-Reporter newspaper, features the 1956 Oscar-winning film “Picnic,” filmed largely in Salina and other Kansas communities. It stars Kim Novak, William Holden and Rosalind Russell in the story of Hal, a handsome drifter who stirs up conflict and romance when he comes to town over Labor Day weekend.

“Picnic” will play on the big screen, with different vintage Looney Tunes cartoons airing before the feature at each screening.

Three “Picnic” scenes were filmed in Salina, including one in front of a home on Country Club Road, currently owned by Greg and Marianne Lenkiewicz. The couple owns “Picnic” memorabilia that will be on display at the welcome table in the Cinema lobby that day.

Kansas playwright William Inge wrote “Picnic” in 1953. It won a Tony, plus a Pulitzer Prize for Inge. Adapted as a film three years later, “Picnic” won two Oscars.

“Picnic” was Inge’s third play and one of nine or 10 works he wrote that were adapted into major motion-picture or TV productions. Later, Inge won an Oscar for his original screenplay of “Splendor in the Grass,” starring Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood.