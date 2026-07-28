Pickup Hits Five in Workzone Near Salina

An Abilene man is dead after a pickup spun out of control and hit five workers in a road construction zone near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Robert Moore from Coweta, Oklahoma, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup headed north on Interstate 135. For an unknown reason the pickup crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a legally parked vehicle. It then entered a clockwise broadside skid striking the guardrail, began to overturn, and struck five workers in the grassy area to the east of the guardrail.

One of the workers was killed. He is identified as 55-year-old Toby Marco of Abilene. Two other workers suffered suspected minor injuires. They are identified as 23-year-old Carson Arndt of Wichita and 23-year-old Kaden Hill from Sedgwick. The other workers had no apparant injuries.

Moore suffered suspected serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 9:45 Tuesday morning on northbound I 135, about three miles south of Salina.