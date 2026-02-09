Pickup Driver May Have Intimidated Salina Protesters

A Salina woman who was taking part in an anti-ICE protest contacted police after she felt threatened by a man in a pickup.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the corner of 9th and Magnolia on Saturday afternoon around 4:45pm after a man in a pickup allegedly drove near a group of protesters and onto a grassy area.

The group yelled at him and he then backed up and drove away.The 38-year-old woman told officers she was concerned about the man’s actions.

Investigators contacted the 64-year-old man and interviewed him at his home.

Police are awaiting video footage from the area as they review the case. Police say he could face possible charges.