Pickup, Bus Destroyed in Freak Accident

A rollover crash sends one man to the hospital and destroys a party bus with fire.

Operations Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that a freak accident caused a chain reaction on Brookville Road early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 27-year-old Chance Miller of rural Salina was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram truck northbound on Brookville Road and for an unknown reason lost control of the truck and left the roadway.

Miller was ejected from the rolling truck while tools and debris flew off the back of the pickup bed. A converted school bus then struck a welder that was on the road and drug it – causing sparks which ignited a fire.

Brandon Jay Lindquist of rural Salina got out of the vehicle and escaped injury but his converted bus is a total loss.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says the accident is now an alcohol related investigation. The accident occurred around 2:25am on Sunday.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office