Photographer Brings ‘A Different Perspective’ to Gallery 708

KSAL StaffDecember 1, 2018

Salina photographer Douglas Hoesli will exhibit his work Nov. 30-Dec. 28 at the Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 in the south lobby. An artist reception will be Dec. 7 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with refreshments and a chance to hear the artist talk about his exhibition, “A Different Perspective.”

Hoesli has been photographing for two years. He took a photography course in college on a whim and became passionate about the process. In 2010, he was injured in a single-car accident that left him partially paralyzed. After years of recovery, Hoesli rediscovered his love of photography which in turn helped him find his spark for life. The work in “A Different Perspective” is the product of challenging personal and artistic boundaries.  

“This last summer I found myself spending most afternoons downtown around Santa Fe just exploring our streets and alleyways. I would photograph many different things from well-known local landmarks to small barely noticeable tile work surrounding a door that is in complete disrepair,” Hoesli said. “I feel if my photographs say anything, it is that beauty is all around us in various forms. I try to see the possibilities in the ordinary subjects that others may not notice the majority of the time.”

Hoesli’s photographs can be viewed at Douglas Hoesli Photography on Facebook.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Lori Berezovsky at [email protected], (785) 825-4624, ext. 249, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.

 

 

 

