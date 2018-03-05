Salina, KS

Phone Companion Scam

KSAL StaffMarch 5, 2018

A student at Kansas Wesleyan University is scammed for over $3,000.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 19-year-old male student thought he found a money making opportunity through an online dating service known as seeking arrangements.com.

Police say the full time college student signed up to provide companionship over the telephone for a client and was told he would make $400 a month.

The ruse began in late February and soon the so called “client” began asking the victim for money to help some down and out friends.

The victim sent over $3,300 to the scammer via MoneyGram at Wal-Mart before contacting police.

