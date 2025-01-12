Phelps Named to KHA Board of Directors

Joel Phelps, Chief Executive Officer, Salina Regional Health Center, was recently elected to a three-year term as a Director on the Kansas Hospital Association Board of Directors.

According to the hospital, the election took place during the association’s annual meeting in Overland Park. The 21-member governing body oversees the organization’s strategic activities.

The Kansas Hospital Association is a voluntary, non-profit organization existing to be the leading advocate and resource for members. KHA membership includes 238 member facilities, of which 121 are full-service, community hospitals.

Founded in 1910, KHA’s vision is: “Optimal Health for Kansans and Kansas Hospitals.”