Person Stabbed Near Salina School

Police were investigating a stabbing incident near a Salina school late Friday afternoon.

First responders were sent to the 1400 block of Norton Street, in the area of Heusner Elementary School to the report of a stabbing. They discovered a person with a stab wound in their upper chest / neck area.

The victim was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center in critical condition.

Officers were actively searching for a suspect in the area.

School was not in session at the time of the incident. Students dismissed for Christmas break on Thursday.