Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 30 °

Person Stabbed Near Salina School

KSAL StaffDecember 21, 2018

Police were investigating a stabbing incident near a Salina school late Friday afternoon.

First responders were sent to the 1400 block of Norton Street, in the area of Heusner Elementary School to the report of a stabbing. They discovered a person with a stab wound in their upper chest / neck area.

The victim was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center in critical condition.

Officers were actively searching for a suspect in the area.

School was not in session at the time of the incident. Students dismissed for Christmas break on Thursday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Person Stabbed Near Salina School

Police were investigating a stabbing incident near a Salina school late Friday afternoon. First r...

December 21, 2018 Comments

Long Time Salina Police Officer Ret...

Top News

December 21, 2018

Schrage Hired as Salina City Manage...

Kansas News

December 21, 2018

Van Used like a Weapon

Kansas News

December 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Schrage Hired as Salina C...
December 21, 2018Comments
Van Used like a Weapon
December 21, 2018Comments
VIDEO: City Manager Candi...
December 21, 2018Comments
Holiday Travelers to Hit ...
December 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH