Permission to Come and Play

A toy store that opened in downtown Salina this spring celebrated its official grand opening on Thursday. Owners Eric and Yesica Swenson hosted an open house and ribbon cutting at Familia Toys, located at 143 S Santa Fe Suite 100.

Eric tells KSAL News the response to the new store has been tremendous. Since March, over 5,000 toys have went out the door.

At any given time, there is an inventory of about 2,000 toys inside the store. Everything from stuffed animals, classic toys, electronics, puzzles, books, and more. Eric says there are multiple ways they keep up with the latest toy trends, including having children of his own.

Familia Toys is open six days a week. Their general operating hours are:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Thursday: 10 AM – 7 PM

Friday: 10 AM – 7 PM

Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Sunday: 1 PM – 5 PM

Eric adds that those who come in are welcome to try out a toy in the store before buying it and taking it home.